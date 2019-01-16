Montana’s Bullock in no rush to announce plans for 2020

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is in no hurry to announce his plans for the 2020 election even as the Democratic field of presidential candidates grows more crowded by the day.
Bullock said in a news conference on Wednesday that his focus is on Montana's legislative session and his proposals for publicly funded pre-school and continuing the state's Medicaid expansion program.
He declined to answer when he plans to make an announcement. He has no immediate plans to travel to early voting states, after making multiple trips last year to Iowa and New Hampshire.
On Tuesday, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand became the latest Democrat to enter the race. Last week, former Obama cabinet member Julian Castro and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard announced their candidacies.
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren previously announced she is forming an exploratory committee.
