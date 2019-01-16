Records: Trooper guarded Haslam on painkillers, slept on job

Records show a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper assigned to Gov. Bill Haslam's protective detail at the governor's residence was on painkillers and repeatedly fell asleep on duty.
The Tennessean reports the records related to an internal investigation were made available this week when it contacted state officials after Trooper Willie McCoy was demoted last month.
Records show the former sergeant's behavior was allowed to continue for months without disciplinary action.
McCoy's attorney Paul Tennison says he was on medication prescribed for an on-duty car crash he was in during the times he was alleged to have fallen asleep.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Haslam says in a Tuesday statement that he's not gotten involved in the detail or other highway patrol personnel decisions. He says his family is grateful for their service, protection and professionalism.
Comments