Former North Carolina county official to repay $189,000

A former North Carolina county official who pleaded guilty to charges related to a kickback scheme will repay the county $189,000 as part of a settlement.
The Asheville Citizen Times reports Jon Creighton, the former assistant manager for Buncombe County, pleaded guilty in October to conspiracy to defraud the federal government. In the plea agreement, Creighton admitting to receiving between $40,000 and $95,000 in gifts from an engineer in exchange for contracts.
With the settlement, the county has recovered nearly $3.1 million since federal officials launched an investigation 18 months ago that began as a probe into retail gift card purchases and later expanded to a kickbacks-for-contracts scheme that went on for years.
Creighton retired in December after more than 30 years with the county.
