Michigan man shot by police charged with assault

The Associated Press

January 16, 2019 12:21 PM

PORT HURON, Mich.

A 21-year-old Michigan man shot by police after officers say he charged at them with a knife has been released from a hospital and charged with assault and other crimes.

Port Huron police said Wednesday Genio Morgan of Lexington is in a St. Clair County detention center after being released Tuesday from a hospital. He was arraigned last week on charges of assault, carjacking and resisting and obstructing arrest stemming from the Jan. 5 incident.

Morgan's bond was set at $500,000. It wasn't immediately clear if he has an attorney.

Police say they went to a McDonald's after receiving a call about a man stabbing himself in the parking lot. Officers say they shot Morgan multiple times in self-defense after he refused orders to drop the knife.

