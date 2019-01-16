Govs of New Hampshire, Vermont, outline family leave plan

The Republican governors of New Hampshire and Vermont have a plan for a two-state paid family and medical leave program.
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu released details of the proposal Wednesday during a rare joint appearance in the North Country town of Littleton.
The Twin State Voluntary Leave Plan will be available to all businesses, as well as individuals, and will be anchored by the state employee workforce of both states, a combined 18,500 employees.
Last year, Scott vetoed a plan that was passed by the Vermont Legislature. Last week in his inaugural address he said he was working on a voluntary plan.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Sununu opposed a paid leave program last year and was criticized for referring to such leave as a "vacation."
Comments