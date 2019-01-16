Rallies seek release of detained immigration activist

Supporters of an immigration activist facing deportation are rallying in cities across the country ahead of a Thursday hearing that may decide his fate.
Eduardo Samaniego, a 26-year old native of Mexico, had been a prominent voice at immigration rallies and marches in Massachusetts in recent years, sharing his experience as an undocumented student at Hampshire College and working for the Pioneer Valley Workers Center, which advocates for low-income families and immigrants.
Samaniego marched 250 miles from New York to Washington, D.C., with 10 others last year to call for passage of the DREAM Act, federal legislation that would have protected certain young immigrants living in the country illegally from deportation.
Rallies and vigils in Boston; Springfield, Massachusetts; Hartford, Connecticut; Los Angeles; New York; Atlanta; and Washington, D.C., on Wednesday and Thursday are calling his release.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Samaniego has been in federal custody in Georgia since October, when he was arrested for failing to pay a $27 taxi fare in the Atlanta suburb of Kennesaw.
He told police he'd gone for a long run without his phone or wallet and had hopped in the cab because he didn't know how to get home, according to the police report. He told officers he'd moved from Massachusetts about five weeks prior.
Prosecutors ultimately declined to pursue charges after Samaniego paid the fare, according to court records.
But Samaniego still faces deportation because he overstayed a six-month tourist visa granted in 2009, said his lawyer, Hiba Ghalib.
"This is a difficult situation because there is no real positive solution we can expect," she said. "His options under our current immigration laws are extremely limited."
Supporters, led by the Pioneer Valley Workers Center, complain Samaniego is being targeted because of his advocacy. They say he's been placed in solitary confinement and subjected to harassment and abuse and want him transferred to a facility in Massachusetts.
Officials at the Irwin County Detention Facility in Ocilla, Georgia, where Samaniego has been held in recent weeks, didn't respond to emails seeking comment.
An Immigration and Customs Enforcement official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he is furloughed during the federal government shutdown and so wasn't authorized to speak for attribution, said Samaniego was not being singled out.
"His case is being treated just like anyone else ICE encounters as a result of a local criminal arrest. There is nothing different about his case," the official said.
Maricela Samaniego, Eduardo's mother, who arrived in Georgia last month to support her son, said detention has exacerbated her son's mental health issues. She says Samaniego experiences post-traumatic stress, depression and anxiety as a result of a natural gas explosion in 2015 that left him badly burned.
"Right now, I'm very overwhelmed," Maricela Samaniego said by phone Wednesday. "Just knowing how much he's suffering, how his human rights are being violated and that he's not well, physically and mentally."
In Atlanta immigration court on Thursday, Ghalib says she'll seek a special hearing to consider her client's competency. He is being transferred to a psychiatric hospital in Colombia, South Carolina, this week. A judge last month denied Samaniego's request to be released until his immigration case is decided.
Comments