Gunman killed after shooting 2 people in California

Deputies killed a gunman on a highway off-ramp in California after he shot two people in different locations, killing a 93 year-old woman, and injured a police dog during a gunbattle with officers, authorities said Wednesday.
The shooting rampage near Sacramento began when deputies responded to calls Tuesday night involving a man shooting randomly at people from inside a pickup truck in a Newcastle parking lot. Witnesses said they heard about 14 gunshots.
Two people were later hit by gunfire. Mary Toste, 93, was standing at her door in Penryn when she was fatally shot, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said.
A man driving in Loomis was struck and drove himself to a fire station to seek help. He was not immediately identified.
"It was a very chaotic scene, with numerous crime scenes," sheriff's spokesman Lt. Andrew Scott said.
Deputies caught up with the suspect near westbound Interstate 80 and Highway 65 in Roseville, where he crashed into another vehicle, Scott said. Authorities didn't immediately name the shooter.
The gunbattle erupted as deputies moved in to make an arrest. The suspect was shot and died at a hospital. The police dog was wounded and is expected to recover.
Officials closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 for more than two hours.
