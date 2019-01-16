Off-duty NYPD officer killed in crash with garbage truck

An off-duty New York City police officer was killed Wednesday in a head-on crash with a city-owned garbage truck in the Bronx.
Officers responding to a 911 call found the 28-year-old housing officer unconscious and unresponsive around 8:20 a.m., the New York Police Department said.
He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police did not immediately make the officer's name public. He was assigned to Police Service Area No. 8, serving public housing developments in the east Bronx.
NYPD Housing Bureau Chief James Secreto said he was sending his thoughts and prayers to the officer's family and friends.
It's a "sad day as we mourn the loss of our brother," Secreto tweeted.
The driver of the garbage truck had minor injuries and remained at the scene.
Pictures show a damaged green city parks department garbage truck resting against the passenger side of the officer's sedan on the side of a two-lane road.
The sedan had significant front-end damage.
The crash happened on Shore Road in the borough's Pelham section, adjacent to a pair of public golf courses and a city park.
It's about 1½ miles from the NYPD's Rodman's Neck firing range.
