New Mexico lawmakers divided on fast-track bills

Democratic New Mexico Gov. Lujan Grisham is urging lawmakers to quickly send her noncontroversial bills to sign that were blocked by her Republican predecessor.
Lujan Grisham on Tuesday encouraged lawmakers to use a so-called rocket docket to speed widely supported bills through the legislative process with fewer committee hearings. Those bills could include measures to provide grants to nonprofits that give legal services to impoverished New Mexico residents or to support mid-wives in rural communities.
Republican New Mexico House Minority Leader James Townsend said the GOP will oppose the governor's push. He says the "rocket docket" could deny 19 new House members the opportunity to fully evaluate proposals. He also fears tax implications may be glossed over.
