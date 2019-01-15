Former Rep. Kihuen running for Las Vegas city council

Former Nevada Democratic congressman Ruben Kihuen is running for a seat on the Las Vegas City Council.
Kihuen announced in a video post to Twitter Tuesday that he's running for the downtown council seat held by Bob Coffin, who is not seeking re-election.
Kihuen served one term in the U.S. House but decided not to run for re-election in 2018 after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment.
The House Ethics Committee in November found that allegations from three women were credible.
Kihuen denied the allegations but has said he regretted his conduct toward the women.
Candidates begin filing for the Las Vegas municipal election on Tuesday.
Kihuen's opponents are expected to include Democratic former state Assemblywoman Olivia Diaz, who resigned her seat in December to run for the city office.
