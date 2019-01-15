The Latest: Mississippi gov touts teacher pay raise plan

The Latest on Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant's 2018 State of the State speech (all times local):
5:22 p.m.
Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant is using his eighth and final State of the State speech to push for a teacher pay raise.
The Republican is asking lawmakers to pass a school safety act, although he is not offering details of the plan. He says he wants a "safe and protected environment" in schools.
He says Mississippi's economy is faring well, with low unemployment and an increase in exporting goods. He says a "Complete to Compete" program is helping adults return to college to finish earning their degrees.
Bryant says workforce development is the "highest priority" in Mississippi.
Bryant says the state has improved its foster care system, but still has "much work to do."
11:33 a.m.
Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant is outlining policy priorities for his eighth and final year in office.
The Republican is giving his State of the State speech Tuesday evening at the state Capitol.
Bryant is limited to two terms and cannot seek re-election this year.
Mississippi governors typically use the State of the State speech to reflect on the economy, education, public safety and other big topics.
Bryant is asking legislators to enact a teacher pay raise this year. House and Senate leaders say they are likely to do that, but they expect to work out details of a plan several weeks from now.
