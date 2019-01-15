Washington governor highlights climate in State of the State

Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee told a joint session of the Washington Legislature that more action needs to be taken by the state to address "the imminent threat of climate change."
Inslee, who is mulling a possible 2020 presidential bid, highlighted climate Tuesday as his top issue in his annual State of the State address to lawmakers who this week started their 105-day legislative session.
In his speech, he cited concerns about low snowpack, ocean temperatures and last year's wildfires that impacted air quality in the state.
He called on lawmakers to pass a proposal to require utilities to provide carbon-free electricity by 2045. Another major effort he called for in his speech is a measure to implement a clean fuel standard that requires fuel producers and importers to reduce the carbon emissions associated with transportation fuels.
