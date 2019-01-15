The Latest: Fetterman sworn in as state lieutenant governor

The Latest on Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's second inauguration (all times local):
10:40 a.m.
The former mayor of an economically distressed steel town is the new lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania.
Democrat John Fetterman took the oath of office Tuesday, giving Gov. Tom Wolf a new second-in-command as his second term gets underway.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The former Braddock mayor got the job by beating incumbent Lt. Gov. Mike Stack in the Democratic primary, then winning with Wolf in November.
Fetterman's swearing-in took place in the Senate chambers, where the lieutenant governor presides during legislative sessions.
Wolf will take his own oath at noon a few hundred yards away, outside the Capitol's East Wing.
___
5:50 a.m.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is kicking off his second term after overcoming ugly first-term budget fights to regain voters' confidence and sweep to an easy re-election win.
The Democrat starts the new term Tuesday still facing big Republican majorities in the Legislature that were hostile to large elements of his first-term agenda.
Still, the November election leaves him with more Democratic allies in the Legislature than he's had and a new lieutenant governor, John Fetterman.
Wolf plans to push for policies to fight climate change, improve public education, fix inequities in Pennsylvania's criminal justice system and make voting easier and more secure.
Flush with over $32 million in campaign contributions, Wolf trounced Republican Scott Wagner in November by 17 points.
Comments