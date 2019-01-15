GOP Louisiana governor candidate: Edwards’ approach is wrong

Republican businessman Eddie Rispone says he entered the Louisiana governor's race because he disagrees with Democratic incumbent John Bel Edwards' entire approach to running government.
Rispone is a wealthy industrial contractor, first-time politician and long-time donor to conservative candidates and causes. He announced his candidacy three months ago, but had talked little so far about his campaign.
The GOP contender told The Associated Press that Edwards' philosophy for running government is wrong, from cabinet picks to his education policy and tax decisions.
Rispone says his wish to help thousands of children in failing public schools was a driving reason behind his gubernatorial bid. He supports vouchers, charter schools and other "school choice" policies Edwards has opposed.
Also running for governor in the October election is Republican U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham.
