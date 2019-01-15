Raimondo to deliver State of the State speech to lawmakers

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is delivering her annual State of the State speech to lawmakers.
The Democratic governor is scheduled to address a joint session of the General Assembly at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Raimondo's press secretary, Josh Block, says the governor will outline her long-term vision for Rhode Island to ensure the progress made during her first term is sustainable.
Raimondo was sworn into a second term Jan. 1, promising to continue her work to set the state on a "path for enduring success."
Block says Raimondo will talk about investing in education, job training and economic development during the speech.
The state's other general officers, members of the judiciary, heads of state departments and agencies and municipal officials will attend.
Raimondo plans to unveil her budget proposal Thursday.
Comments