New governor set to sign senior housing bonds

Maine's new Democratic governor is set to sign senior housing bonds held up by her Republican predecessor since 2015.
Gov. Janet Mills' office said she intends to sign the bonds Tuesday.
Republican Gov. Paul LePage refused to release the bonds for years to protect Maine's fiscal health. He argued that releasing the bonds would enrich a few individuals, although he did not provide any proof of this.
Democrats led unsuccessful efforts to force LePage to release the bonds, which 69 percent of voters approved. Affordable housing advocates and developers estimated that Maine faces a shortage of 9,000 affordable homes for seniors.
Mills' spokesman Scott Ogden said going forward, the new governor will work to authorize the sale of voter-approved bonds in a timely manner.
