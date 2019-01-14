Teacher charged in assault on police officer back at work

A Connecticut teacher charged with assaulting a police officer is back at work after a short administrative leave.
Cheshire schools Superintendent Jeffrey Solan said Byron Pierce, a visual arts teacher at Doolittle Elementary School, returned to work on Dec. 19.
The Republican-American reports that the 40-year-old Pierce has been charged with assault of a police officer — stemming from a Nov. 30 event at a banquet facility.
According to a police report, officers responded to a report of a possibly intoxicated person and found Pierce. Police say an officer suffered minor injuries, but did not disclose details to what occurred.
Pierce pleaded not guilty and is due back in court on Feb. 2. His attorney declined comment.
