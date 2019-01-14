Florida U.S. Congressman Alcee Hastings announces he has pancreatic cancer

U.S. Congressman Alcee Hastings, a Democrat from Broward County, announced Monday afternoon that he has pancreatic cancer and is undergoing treatment in Washington at Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Hastings, 82, statement released Monday afternoon said:
“I was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, and in the midst of this traumatizing news, I found myself wondering not only if I would survive this disease, but also if it would impact my ability to perform my duties. Now that I have begun treatment, I feel hopeful about survival and about my ability to continue serving my constituents of Florida’s 20th Congressional district and the nation.
“My doctors have stated that the advancement in the treatment of cancer is evolutionary and the success rates continue to climb resulting in a dramatic decrease in the number of cancer-related deaths.
“I have been convinced that this is a battle worth fighting, and my life is defined by fighting battles worth fighting. Should it become clear that this cancer which has invaded my body cannot be defeated, I will tell you so.”
According to the Mayo Clinic website, “Pancreatic cancer typically spreads rapidly to nearby organs. It is seldom detected in its early stages.”
The longtime civil rights activist born in Altamonte Springs is serving his 14th consecutive term as the U.S. representative out of Florida’s District No. 20, which covers parts of Palm Beach and Broward counties. Before being the first elected African-American congressman from Florida since Reconstruction, Hastings sat on a federal judge bench from 1979 through 1989.
