Pritzker prepares to take oath as 43rd Illinois governor

Illinois welcomes its 43rd governor as Democrat J.B. Pritzker is inaugurated in Springfield.
Pritzker takes the reins from Gov. Bruce Rauner on Monday. Pritzker defeated the first-term Republican in November.
First Presbyterian Church hosts an interfaith service. Abraham Lincoln's family belonged to the congregation. The current church is home to the pew the Lincolns bought for $50.
Pritzker takes the oath of office during a morning ceremony at Bank of Springfield Center. Pritzker's running mate Juliana Stratton will be sworn in as lieutenant governor.
Democrats comprise the entire statewide slate. Incoming Attorney General Kwame Raoul (KWAH'-may rah-OOL') will be inaugurated and Secretary of State Jesse White, Comptroller Susana Mendoza and Treasurer Michael Frerichs (FRAYR'-ikz) will be sworn in to new terms.
