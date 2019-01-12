National Politics

Vicksburg naming building for its 1st African-American mayor

The Associated Press

January 12, 2019 10:32 AM

VICKSBURG, Miss.

A Mississippi city is naming a building after its first African-American mayor who was elected three decades ago.

The Vicksburg Post reports a Jan. 21 dedication ceremony is set for the Robert M. Walker Annex Building, next to Vicksburg City Hall.

Walker was a second-term Warren County supervisor in 1988 when he won a special election to succeed a mayor who resigned. Walker served a full term as mayor from 1989 to 1993, and was mayor again from 1997 to 2001.

Vicksburg's current mayor, George Flaggs Jr., says Walker deserves to have his name on a building because of all he has done for the city.

Walker says he is "elated" by the honor. He has also worked for the Mississippi secretary of state's office and the city of Jackson.

