Vicksburg naming building for its 1st African-American mayor

A Mississippi city is naming a building after its first African-American mayor who was elected three decades ago.
The Vicksburg Post reports a Jan. 21 dedication ceremony is set for the Robert M. Walker Annex Building, next to Vicksburg City Hall.
Walker was a second-term Warren County supervisor in 1988 when he won a special election to succeed a mayor who resigned. Walker served a full term as mayor from 1989 to 1993, and was mayor again from 1997 to 2001.
Vicksburg's current mayor, George Flaggs Jr., says Walker deserves to have his name on a building because of all he has done for the city.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Walker says he is "elated" by the honor. He has also worked for the Mississippi secretary of state's office and the city of Jackson.
Comments