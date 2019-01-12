Gov.’s husband sending Trump bill for cleaning bathrooms

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says her husband is sending President Donald Trump a $28 bill after he cleaned garbage-filled bathrooms while visiting a sno-park on Mount Hood that was unstaffed because of the partial government shutdown.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Brown announced on Twitter Friday that Dan Little saw bathrooms at a Mount Hood National Forest Sno-Park were "a mess" and decided to spruce them up.
The governor tweeted before-and-after photos, as well as an invoice that reads "To: President Trump."
Friday marked day 21 of the partial government shutdown, tying the previous longest closure that ended in January 1996.
Around 420,000 federal employees who work for the FBI, TSA and other agencies are working without pay and others, such as national park and forest staff, are furloughed.
