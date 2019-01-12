Tennessee seeks OK from feds for TennCare work requirements

Tennessee is seeking federal approval to require about 56,000 low-income adults to work, volunteer, or take classes — or risk losing their government-funded Medicaid health coverage, known as TennCare.
Tennessee is following the call of President Donald Trump, who wants to require able-bodied adults on Medicaid to work. The state has asked Trump's administration to approve a plan that would require TennCare recipients to average 20 hours of work a week for four months during six-month periods.
Violators could have their benefits suspended.
The requirement wouldn't apply to pregnant women, the elderly or disabled, one primary caregiver per household with a child younger than 6, caregivers for the medically frail, and other exemptions.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Critics worry the initiative could undermine access to health care and cost more than it would save.
Comments