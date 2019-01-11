Former candidate for Lt. Gov. to be policy aide to mayor

A Democrat who ran narrowly lost a bid for lieutenant governor in Rhode Island has a new job with the Providence mayor's office.
Former state Rep. Aaron Regunberg will serve as a senior policy advisor to Mayor Jorge Elorza, working on issues including universal pre-kindergarten and affordable housing.
He plans to work full-time for the mayor until the fall when he will transition into a part-time role as he enters Harvard Law School.
Regunberg challenged incumbent Democratic Lt. Gov. Dan McKee in the September primary. McKee narrowly won the race.
In an email to supporters Friday, Regunberg said he will continue fighting for a government in Rhode Island "that works for all of us," adding he has not ruled out another run for state office in 2022.
