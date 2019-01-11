Kentucky Senate votes to shift power to select principals

The Kentucky Senate has passed a bill to shift the authority for selecting school principals.
The bill would transfer that power away from school-based decision making councils and give it to school superintendents. The councils would serve an advisory role in selecting principals. The measure cleared the Senate on a 23-13 vote Friday and next goes to the House.
Supporters of the bill say superintendents — who shoulder the responsibility for a district's performance — should have the authority to hire principals who lead schools.
Opponents say it would consolidate too much power in the hands of superintendents.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Republican Sen. Alice Forgy Kerr called the bill "very regressive." She says the councils were the "best feature" of Kentucky's landmark 1990 education reform law.
Comments