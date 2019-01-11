West Virginia circuit judge retiring after 34 years

A longtime West Virginia circuit judge is retiring later this year.
The state Supreme Court said in a news release Thursday that Judge Booker T. Stephens of the Eighth Circuit in McDowell County will retire effective May 31.
The 74-year-old judge was elected to the bench in 1984 and re-elected four times. He said he wants to travel and spend more time with his first grandson, who was born last year.
Chief Justice Beth Walker said Stephens is "one of the longest-serving and most respected circuit judges in West Virginia."
