Armed suspect killed in confrontation with Wyoming officers

An investigation is underway after a convicted felon was shot to death during a confrontation with officers in central Wyoming.
Riverton Police Chief Eric Murphy says officers were working with a federal agency Thursday morning when they confronted the man, who was illegally carrying a firearm.
Murphy says the suspect shot at officers, who returned fire. The man, whose name has not been released, died at a nearby hospital.
No officers were injured, and investigators have not released any other information about the circumstances of the shooting.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments