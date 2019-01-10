Manafort resigns as lawyer before Connecticut bar hearing

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort has submitted his resignation as a lawyer in Connecticut in advance of a state disbarment hearing.
Manafort's lawyers filed a document Wednesday in Hartford Superior Court announcing his resignation from the Connecticut bar. He was admitted to the state bar in 1974, but never had a law office in Connecticut.
A disbarment hearing is scheduled for next week, but it's not immediately clear if it will go forward.
Manafort was among the first Americans charged in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. He has pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges in Washington and faces sentencing in a separate case in Virginia.
State lawyer discipline officials say the guilty pleas are evidence of attorney misconduct.
