Tennessee House to require 2 lawmakers to file complaints

The Tennessee House now requires ethics complaints to be signed by at least two lawmakers before they can be filed. It's a change the sponsor says is based on a "biblical concept."
House members voted Thursday to make mostly simple changes to the legislative processes. Tucked inside was a tweak concerning ethics complaints.
Previously, any lawmaker could file a complaint about another House member without needing a second witness. The new change requires at least two lawmakers to file a complaint, but only one person needs to have direct knowledge or evidence of the violation.
Republican Rep. Matthew Hill of Jonesborough says he led the change because the practice has long been used by the church. Thursday's actions don't affect the sexual harassment policy.
