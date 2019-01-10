Kasich packs final Cabinet confab with firsthand accounts

Outgoing Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) used his final gathering with top advisers to celebrate accomplishments, lament defeats, recall challenges and share a few laughs.
The outspoken Ohio governor and two-time presidential candidate ends his eight-year tenure Sunday, due to term limits. He's weighing another White House bid or a return to cable television.
Kasich granted The Associated Press exclusive access to the four-hour Cabinet meeting held Monday. Twenty-two agency heads, his chief of staff and a spiritual adviser joined Kasich around a conference table at the Statehouse. Key aides also attended.
They remembered fights for Medicaid expansion and dangerous-animal legislation and Kasich shared firsthand accounts of handling a school shooting, a city water crisis, an Ebola scare and a condemned man's request to donate a kidney to his mother.
