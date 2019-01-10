Wisconsin Assembly Republicans outline priorities to Evers

Wisconsin Assembly Republicans are delivering what they call a "gesture of our goodwill" outlining their priorities to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
Assembly Republicans say in a letter delivered to Evers on Thursday that they want to work together on a number of issues, including cutting income taxes, increasing funding for public schools and reducing borrowing to pay for roads.
Republicans say the first bill they intend to pass is a state-level guarantee that people with pre-existing health conditions can't be denied insurance.
Evers has many of the same priorities, but supports different measures to achieve the goals.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
For example, Evers wants to cut income taxes by 10 percent. But he wants to pay for it by reducing a tax break for corporations, something Republicans oppose.
Comments