Oklahoma City police shoot man, nearby school closed for day

Police in Oklahoma City say an officer shot a man near an elementary school that will be closed for the day because of the shooting.
Sgt. Ron Robertson says the man was shot about 4:30 a.m. Thursday near Wheeler Elementary School in southeast Oklahoma City and that the officer was not injured.
Capt. Bo Mathews says the wounded man was taken to a hospital, his condition was not known.
The name of the man and details of the shooting were not immediately released. Police say only that the shooting occurred during a pursuit of the man.
The Oklahoma City school district says Wheeler Elementary will be closed for the day "due to police activity in the area."
