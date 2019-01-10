Georgia city councilman resigns for new city post

A Georgia city councilman has resigned to take a position with the city's Downtown Development Authority.
Lilburn City Councilman Brian Burchik's resignation was effective Jan. 1. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports he had served on the council since January 2016.
The city said Wednesday that Burchik will be the authority's "Main Street Manager" and assist with Lilburn's ongoing downtown revitalization effort.
Lilburn joined the group, Main Street America, in 2017. The group works with small towns and cities to preserve historic character while promoting economic activity.
Burchik's now-vacant seat will be filled by an appointment for the remaining year of his term. The city says the mayor, city council or both could make that appointment.
