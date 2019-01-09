Remains ID’d as girl in SUV that went over California cliff

FILE - This March 28, 2018, aerial file photo taken from Alameda County Sheriff's Office drone video shows the pullout where the SUV of Jennifer and Sarah Hart was recovered off Pacific Coast Highway 1, near Westport, Calif. Authorities have positively identified human remains found on a Northern California beach as one of six children from a family killed when their SUV plunged off the cliff. The Mendocino County sheriff's department said Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, that the partial foot inside a shoe found on the beach belonged to 16-year-old Hannah Hart. Police say the six children and their parents died when Hart drove the SUV off the Pacific Coast Highway and over a 60-foot cliff into the ocean on March 26. (Alameda County Sheriff's Office via AP, File) AP