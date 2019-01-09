Colorado Springs City Council delays RV parking ban

The Colorado Springs City Council has delayed an ordinance banning recreational vehicle parking on all city streets.
The Gazette reports the council instead opted to buy time for RV dwellers to pursue alternatives.
Councilman David Geislinger and Council President Pro Tem Jill Gaebler led the charge seeking a delay amid concerns that the ordinance would exacerbate homelessness in the city.
Geislinger vows to work with opponents of the measure to help RV owners before a postponed vote on the ban March 26.
Geislinger, who supports the measure, says Tuesday was "just not the right time."
Council President Richard Skorman, one of the ban's sponsors, provided the swing vote for the delay.
Geislinger and Skorman promised to vote for the ban March 26, regardless of whether any progress is made to help the RV owners.
