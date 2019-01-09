Democrat-controlled NY state Legislature starts 2019 session

The New York state Legislature started its 2019 session Wednesday with Andrea Stewart-Cousins making history by formally taking over as leader of the now-Democrat-controlled Senate, becoming the first woman to lead a legislative chamber in New York.
Stewart-Cousins, a Yonkers Democrat, also became the first African-American to serve as Senate majority leader in Albany, where a record-high 70 women are serving in the 213-seat Legislature, including 50 in the Democrat-controlled Assembly.
"We are going to break down some more barriers," Stewart-Cousins said, speaking of an agenda filled with long-time liberal priorities, such as election reform, new campaign finance limits, the elimination of cash bail and the new rules giving child molestation victims more time to file lawsuits or seek charges against their abusers.
Carl Heastie, a Bronx Democrat, was elected speaker of the Assembly for a third time.
The Legislature's formal start kicks off 61 session days spread over a six-month work period expected to be dominated by debates over marijuana legalization, congestion tolls in Manhattan and making it easier for New Yorkers to vote.
Senate Republicans controlled the 63-seat chamber for the past decade thanks to eight renegade Democrats who voted with the GOP conference. The November elections put Democrats back in power, giving them a 40-23 edge over Republicans.
With Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo starting his third term, progressive issues top the agenda in Albany. In welcoming fellow Assembly members, Heastie pointed out many initiatives that are now state law — including $15 minimum wage and paid family leave — and others expected to be enacted during the session started out in their chamber.
"We proposed these bills before they were popular because it was the right thing to do," Heastie said.
