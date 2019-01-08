Judge in New Mexico compound case announces retirement

FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2018 file photo, District Court Judge Sarah C. Backus presides over the hearing in the Amalia, N.M., desert compound case in Taos, N.M. Backus who faced threats for allowing the release pending trial of suspects charged with child abuse at a ramshackle compound has announced her retirement. In a statement Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, Backus said she was honored to serve as judge in a district that includes Taos County, and noted her "controversial ruling" in August that cleared the way for the compound suspects' release. The Albuquerque Journal via AP, File Roberto E. Rosales