Furloughed IRS workers to rally calling for end to shutdown

Furloughed Internal Revenue Service workers in Ogden are planning a rally later this week to call for an end to the partial government shutdown.
The Standard-Examiner in Ogden reports that about 5,000 people who work at the IRS office in Ogden are struggling without pay checks during an impasse that is in its third week.
The rally is scheduled for Thursday at 12 p.m. outside the federal office building in Ogden that houses IRS employees. A similar event is planned in Washington that same day.
Krystle Kirkpatrick, an IRS employee who works with a local chapter of the National Treasury Employees Union, says the shutdown is making furloughed workers feel distressed and unnerved.
An official with the Trump administration said this week taxpayers who are owed refunds will be paid on time, despite the government shutdown.
