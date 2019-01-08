The Latest: Baltimore bound, New Orleans chief bids goodbye

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, right, and chief of police Michael Harrison ride on horseback at the start of the Krewe of Zulu parade on Mardi Gras day in New Orleans. A day after her first choice withdrew his candidacy, Baltimore’s mayor on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, picked New Orleans Police Superintendent Michael Harrison as her nominee to lead the city’s troubled force. Gerald Herbert, File AP Photo