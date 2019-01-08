Biographical information on Colorado Gov. Jared Polis

Democrat Jared Polis was elected Colorado's 43rd governor. Here are some biographical details.
NAME: Jared Polis.
AGE: 43 (Born May 12, 1975).
EDUCATION: Bachelor's degree, Princeton University.
POLITICAL EXPERIENCE: U.S. representative, 2009-2018. Colorado State Board of Education member, 2001-2006.
PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE: Entrepreneur. Founder, ProFlowers. Co-founder, American Information Systems and Techstars.
FAMILY: Polis has two children with his partner, Marlon Reis.
SOCIAL MEDIA: On Twitter, @jaredpolis, Facebook.com/jaredpolis/ and Instagram.com/jaredpolis. Website: http://www.polisforcolorado.com/
