National Politics

Biographical information on Colorado Gov. Jared Polis

The Associated Press

January 08, 2019 11:24 AM

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, file photograph, Jared Polis, Colorado's governor-elect, waves to voters before U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders speaks during a rally with young voters on the campus of the University of Colorado in Boulder, Colo. Polis will take the oath of office Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, to become the nation's first, openly-gay governor.
FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, file photograph, Jared Polis, Colorado's governor-elect, waves to voters before U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders speaks during a rally with young voters on the campus of the University of Colorado in Boulder, Colo. Polis will take the oath of office Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, to become the nation's first, openly-gay governor. David Zalubowski, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, file photograph, Jared Polis, Colorado's governor-elect, waves to voters before U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders speaks during a rally with young voters on the campus of the University of Colorado in Boulder, Colo. Polis will take the oath of office Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, to become the nation's first, openly-gay governor. David Zalubowski, File AP Photo
DENVER

Democrat Jared Polis was elected Colorado's 43rd governor. Here are some biographical details.

NAME: Jared Polis.

AGE: 43 (Born May 12, 1975).

EDUCATION: Bachelor's degree, Princeton University.

POLITICAL EXPERIENCE: U.S. representative, 2009-2018. Colorado State Board of Education member, 2001-2006.

PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE: Entrepreneur. Founder, ProFlowers. Co-founder, American Information Systems and Techstars.

FAMILY: Polis has two children with his partner, Marlon Reis.

SOCIAL MEDIA: On Twitter, @jaredpolis, Facebook.com/jaredpolis/ and Instagram.com/jaredpolis. Website: http://www.polisforcolorado.com/

  Comments  