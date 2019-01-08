Angela Davis says snub harms indivisibility of human rights

FILE- In this Feb. 19, 2015, file photo Angela Davis, author, educator and iconic civil rights activist, speaks during her visit to the University of Michigan-Flint, in Flint, Mich. The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute in Alabama announced Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, that it has rescinded its decision to honor Davis following unspecified complaints. Davis is a Birmingham native who has spent decades fighting for civil rights.

The Flint Journal via AP, File Jake May