Pledging education reforms, South Carolina C lawmakers begin

South Carolina lawmakers are returning to the Statehouse with the promise of overhauling the state's education system.
The state's General Assembly begins its 123rd session in Columbia on Tuesday. Over the 18-week session, House and Senate leaders have said they plan to focus on improvements to the state's K-12 and higher education systems.
The session also starts with new leaders for several key committees, including the budget-writing House Ways and Means Committee. There are also new rules for the Senate now that the lieutenant governor no longer presides over that chamber.
Lawmakers may also decide what to do with state-owned utility Santee Cooper, which is saddled with around $9 billion in debt, about half of it from paying for nuclear reactors that were never finished.
Jeffrey Collins contributed to this report.
