Advocates of Indiana hate crime law leery of new proposal

State Rep. Tony Cook, R-Cicero, is joined by state Reps. Ed DeLaney, D-Indianapolis, left, Cindy Ziemke, R-Batesville, center left, and Donna Schaibley, R-Carmel, center right, as they at discuss hate crimes legislation at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. Indiana remains one of just five states without a clear and specific hate crimes law. Michael Conroy AP Photo