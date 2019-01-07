Signatures turned in for magic mushroom initiative in Denver

Activists say they have collected more than 8,000 ballot petition signatures for an initiative that would make Denver the first U.S. city to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms.
The Denver Post reports the group Decriminalize Denver turned in ballot petitions Monday, giving the Denver Elections Division nearly a month to verify each signature.
The initiative would make the use and possession of psilocybin mushrooms by adults 21 and older the lowest law-enforcement priority and prevent the city from using resources to impose penalties.
The city requires 4,726 verified signatures from registered Denver voters to the get the initiative on the ballot in May.
The group's strategy echoes the moves in Denver to decriminalize marijuana before it was legalized statewide in 2012.
Magic mushrooms are federally classified as an illegal drug.
