Deputy shoots, kills knife-wielding suspect in California

Authorities say a man wielding a knife has been shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy in Southern California.
Riverside County officials say the armed suspect confronted the deputy late Saturday in a residential neighborhood.
A sheriff's press release says the deputy opened fire when the man advanced with the knife. The suspect died at the scene.
Additional details were unavailable Sunday.
