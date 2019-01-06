National Politics

Deputy shoots, kills knife-wielding suspect in California

The Associated Press

January 06, 2019 06:02 PM

RIVERSIDE, Calif.

Authorities say a man wielding a knife has been shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy in Southern California.

Riverside County officials say the armed suspect confronted the deputy late Saturday in a residential neighborhood.

A sheriff's press release says the deputy opened fire when the man advanced with the knife. The suspect died at the scene.

Additional details were unavailable Sunday.

