Portland mayor’s chief of staff resigns

Mayor Ted Wheeler's chief of staff has resigned.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Michael Cox sent a two-sentence email to Wheeler Friday morning, saying his resignation would be effective Monday.
In a statement, Wheeler thanked Cox for his service and lauded him not only as a trusted and loyal adviser but also as a friend.
Wheeler's spokeswoman, Eileen Park, declined to answer questions about whether the mayor asked for Cox's resignation.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Cox did not respond to requests for comment.
Cox resigned several weeks after he disclosed an inter-office relationship with a subordinate on the advice of the city attorney, who counseled that disclosure was necessary to comply with the spirit of a city ethics law.
His resignation comes halfway through Wheeler's first term.
Wheeler's deputy chief of staff, Kristin Dennis, will serve as his interim chief of staff.
Comments