Governor’s office releases donor names’ for inaugural events

Rhode Island's governor has released a list of donors for the inaugural festivities.
The Providence Journal reports the Laborers International Union of North America made the largest and maximum contribution, $20,000.
IGT, which runs Rhode Island's lottery systems and sports betting, and the corporate owners of Twin River Casinos, each gave $15,000.
The state's general officers are hosting events Saturday to celebrate their inauguration, including a State House gala and pre-gala reception for sponsors.
The governor's office says the budget is about $125,000 and money that isn't spent will be donated to the Rhode Island Food Bank. The budget includes food for a State House open house, security and a photographer.
The office says Amica, Bank of America, Citizens, CVS, Deepwater Wind, General Dynamics Electric Boat and Pfizer each donated $10,000.
