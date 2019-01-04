Visitor dies at Yosemite National Park during shutdown

FILE - In this March 28, 2016, file photo provided by the National Park Service, water flows over the Nevada Fall near Liberty Cap as seen from the John Muir Trail in Yosemite National Park, Calif. The National Park Service says a man died after falling into a river at Yosemite National Park on Christmas Day. A government spokesman says rangers responding to a 911 call arrived on scene in less than an hour and provided medical aid, but the man died from a head injury. The park says an investigation into the death is taking longer than usual because of the partial government shutdown. (National Park Service via AP, File) AP