Vermont governor seeks disaster declaration for winter storm

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is seeking federal disaster funds to help five Vermont counties repair damage caused by a severe winter storm that started in late November.
The Republican governor's office says a preliminary assessment by the Federal Emergency Management Agency found $1.1 million in damage to public infrastructure, exceeding the minimum eligible threshold for a disaster declaration.
The communities affected were in Franklin, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans and Washington counties.
If the request is granted, the federal government would provide 75 percent reimbursement to communities for storm response and recovery such as repairs to public roads, bridges and utilities as well as cleanup of debris.
FEMA will make a recommendation to the president who makes the final decision on the request.
