Police: 5-year-old boy walks out of school, into subway

The New York Police Department says a 5-year-old boy who wandered out of school without anyone noticing was found on a subway platform.
Police say the boy wandered away from kindergarten in Chelsea on Thursday afternoon. WABC-TV reports the boy walked two blocks and ended up on a platform for the C and E trains on 23rd Street.
A good Samaritan noticed the boy and alerted police, who contacted the school and the boy's mother.
The Department of Education says it's investigating and will take appropriate follow-up action.
