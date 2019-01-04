Police officer charged in crash that killed pedestrian

A Connecticut police officer has been charged with negligent homicide in connection to an off-duty car crash that killed a pedestrian.
Courtney Bothwell was arrested Wednesday and also charged with failure to exercise due care and distracted driving.
Police say 50-year-old Kristin Wilczynski, of North Haven, was attempting to cross the street July 20 in Hamden when she was struck by the 28-year-old Bothwell.
Wilczynski later died from her injuries at Yale-New Haven Hospital.
Bothwell currently serves with the Milford Police Department. Police spokesman Mike DeVito says administrators will investigate whether department policies were violated.
Bothwell is due in court Jan. 14.
